Features
I was in a Starbucks recently, alone, after a long day of work. It was one of those early December evenings—say, 6:30—when …
At a quick glance, the Royal Bopsters’ new recording, Party of Four (Motéma), appears to be a straightforward continuation of their 2015 …
When I heard the Jazz Standard was closing, I didn’t cry. I closed my eyes. I inhaled. And six years’ worth of memories came …
JazzTimes Newsletter
America’s jazz resource, delivered to your inbox
The Latest
Trombonist John Fedchock, 63, carries the broad sweep of history in his head and his horn. Over the course of more than four decades …
In the space of less than two months, the COVID-19 pandemic transformed our world—and completely altered the lives (and, in many cases, the …
World War II shut down large parts of the entertainment industry, including the recording segment. But Uncle Sam wanted to make sure that the boys …
Jeff Clayton, an alto saxophonist and multi-reedist who was co-bandleader (and co-namesake) of both the Clayton Brothers quintet and the Clayton-Hamilton …
Reviews
Jeff Gold: Sittin’ In: Jazz Clubs of the 1940s and 1950s (Harper Design)
Ever feel insecure about listening to jazz? Like it’s over your head? Well, it’s not. And if you need proof of this, pick …