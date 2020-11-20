blog

Vote for the Best of 2020 in the JazzTimes Readers’ Poll

There can be no doubt that 2020 was a horrible year for the jazz community. And yet on some levels it was an excellent year …

JazzTimes December 2020

What Are the Best Jazz Christmas Songs in the JazzTimes Era? 50 Years, 50 Jazz Christmas Songs
Sonny Rollins: Bright Moments

Cover of Duke Ellington's album The Nutcracker Suite
A Christmas Waltz with Duke Ellington

I was in a Starbucks recently, alone, after a long day of work. It was one of those early December evenings—say, 6:30—when …

The Royal Bopsters from left: Pete McGuinness, Amy London, the late Holli Ross, and Dylan Pramuk (Janis Wilkins)
The Royal Bopsters Keep Their Group Identity Alive

At a quick glance, the Royal Bopsters’ new recording, Party of Four (Motéma), appears to be a straightforward continuation of their 2015 …

The SFJAZZ Collective at the Jazz Standard
Remembering the Jazz Standard

When I heard the Jazz Standard was closing, I didn’t cry. I closed my eyes. I inhaled. And six years’ worth of memories came …

Cover of Pierre Dørge & New Jungle Orchestra album Blu Afroo

Bluu Afroo

By: Pierre Dørge & New Jungle Orchestra
Released: 2020
Label: SteepleChase
John Fedchock  
John Fedchock: Before & After

Trombonist John Fedchock, 63, carries the broad sweep of history in his head and his horn.  Over the course of more than four decades …

Jazz in the Age of COVID: A Complete Guide

In the space of less than two months, the COVID-19 pandemic transformed our world—and completely altered the lives (and, in many cases, the …

Art Tatum 1946
Art Tatum on V-Disc

World War II shut down large parts of the entertainment industry, including the recording segment. But Uncle Sam wanted to make sure that the boys …

Jeff Clayton
Jeff Clayton 1955–2020

Jeff Clayton, an alto saxophonist and multi-reedist who was co-bandleader (and co-namesake) of both the Clayton Brothers quintet and the Clayton-Hamilton …

Cover of Jeff Gold's book Sittin' In
Jeff Gold: Sittin’ In: Jazz Clubs of the 1940s and 1950s (Harper Design)

Ever feel insecure about listening to jazz? Like it’s over your head? Well, it’s not. And if you need proof of this, pick …

Mary Halvorson’s Code Girl: Artlessly Falling
Mary Halvorson’s Code Girl: Artlessly Falling (Firehouse 12)

The Quadrangularis Reversum, photographed at the Harry Partch Institute at Montclair State University in 2014. (photo: HorsePunchKid)
Gearhead: Harry Partch and the Quadrangularis Reversum

Poster for Herb Alpert Is... documentary
Herb Alpert Is… (Abramorama)

Obed Calvaire of the SFJAZZ Collective performs during SFJAZZ’s Fridays at Five livestream. (Courtesy of SFJAZZ)
Audio Files: Getting Better Sound from Livestreamed Events

Danny Jonokuchi & the Revisionists

Danny Jonokuchi & the Revisionists Win First Count Basie Contest

Stefon Harris

World Vibes Congress Goes Virtual

Archie Shepp

Archie Shepp and Jason Moran to Release Duo Album

Cliff Barnes, David Throckmorton and Dan Wilson

13 Tips for Watching Online Jazz Shows

