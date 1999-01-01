01/14/17
WBGO Expands Digital Offerings in Partnership With NPR
Nate Chinen will serve as Director of Editorial Content, discontinue JazzTimes column
WBGO, a leading Public Radio station and producer of jazz content, is partnering with NPR Digital Services to enhance its online presence via new on-demand streaming options for all on-air programming, access to a curated selection of archival media and a redesigned website launching on Jan. 17. WGBO's smartphone apps have also been updated as part of this effort.
Nationally syndicated programs including Jazz Night in America, produced in partnership with NPR and Jazz at Lincoln Center, and The Checkout will be available in video, podcast and streaming forms, with other audio programming accessible on-demand for two weeks after the initial broadcast.
In addition, world-renowned jazz journalist Nate Chinen has joined WBGO as Director of Editorial Content and will also become NPR Music’s head jazz writer and curator. A longtime jazz critic for the New York Times and columnist for JazzTimes, Chinen will lead multiple efforts to expand editorial coverage of jazz online and reach out to new audiences.
In a press release, Chinen states, “There isn’t a media organization in the world more dedicated to this music than WBGO, and I aim to draw attention to the incredible work already being done there, while developing a new space for engagement with musicians and the global jazz public.”
While Chinen will remain involved with JazzTimes, his monthly column, The Gig, will end with the March 2017 issue. Moving forward, JT readers can expect columns by a rotating cast of contributors.
“I’m extremely proud of my association with JazzTimes, which has been a constant from the early part of my career and will continue as we move ahead,” Chinen says. “The Gig, which ran in 125 consecutive installments over the last 12 and a half years, was a forum for my thoughts on a range of issues pertinent to the jazz community. At the time that I started it, I was one of three columnists, the others being Gary Giddins and the late Nat Hentoff, two formative influences. I'm grateful to Lee Mergner and my two editors, Evan Haga and Christopher Porter, for giving me that platform. And I look forward to keeping the spirit of The Gig alive in my new role.”
Visit WBGO.org for additional programming information.
