01/04/17
Django Tribute Show to Be Held March 3 at Carnegie Hall
“Django a Gogo” event part of Gypsy-jazz festival with additional concerts, master classes
The Django a Gogo Music Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary with a first-ever Carnegie Hall date on March 3, headlined by master acoustic guitarists Stephane Wrembel, Al Di Meola and Stochelo Rosenberg. The 8 p.m. concert at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage also includes musicians Larry Keel, Ryan Montbleau, David Gastine, Nick Anderson, Thor Jensen and Ari Folman-Cohen.
From its beginnings as a small gathering of musicians—organized by Wrembel—interested in the music of Django Reinhardt, Django a Gogo has evolved into a six-day festival, held Feb. 28 to March 5, encompassing the Carnegie Hall show, a music camp and coinciding concerts at the Woodland in Maplewood, N.J., and a jam session at Barbès in Brooklyn, N.Y.
For tickets to the Carnegie Hall performance visit the official Carnegie Hall website. For more information on the festival, music camp and tickets to all events, visit the official website of the Django a Gogo 2017 Music Festival and Camp.
