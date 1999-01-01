12/22/16
“Jazz Legends for Disability Pride” to Be Held Jan. 5
NYC all-star performance boasts roster of greats, supports non-profit
The third annual “Jazz Legends for Disability Pride” concert will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Quaker Friends Meeting Hall in Manhattan. Organized by jazz pianist and organist Mike LeDonne to benefit Disability Pride NYC, this three-hour event brings together a large roster of jazz performers who donate their talents to raise funds for promoting disability awareness and pride.
Musicians participating include Ron Carter, Benny Golson, Jimmy Cobb, Harold Mabern, Larry Willis, Roberta Gambarini, Jon Faddis, Eddie Henderson, George Coleman, Buster Williams, Louis Hayes, Bill Charlap and many others.
The concert is general admission and a separately ticketed event in partnership with NYC Winter Jazzfest. For ticket purchases and venue information visit the official Winter Jazzfest site or the Disability Pride NYC site.
Add a Comment
You need to log in to comment on this article. No account? No problem!