12/21/16

Photos: ASCAP Foundation Honors

Maria Schneider, Roxy Coss and Marie Incontrera among recipients of awards

By JazzTimes

At the 2016 ASCAP Foundation Honors, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall, Maria Schneider was presented with the ASCAP Foundation Life in Music Award in recognition of her outstanding accomplishments as a composer, songwriter, performer and arranger. The event also honored and featured performances from scholarship and award recipients in a cross-section of genres including classical, jazz, musical theater, pop, country and rhythm & soul.

20161214-ascap-fa-220___131__depth1
1
Caleb Collins (The Eunice and Hal David Merit Award Winner) with Eunice David at the 2016 ASCAP Foundation Honors
By Scott Wintrow
20161214-ascap-fa-364___204__depth1
2
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul receive their Harold Adamson Lyric Awards from Stephen Schwartz at the 2016 ASCAP Foundation Honors
By Scott Wintrow
20161214-ascap-fa-369____206__depth1
3
Performance by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul at the 2016 ASCAP Foundation Honors
By Scott Wintrow
20161214-ascap-fa-440___233__depth1
4
Maria Schneider receives the ASCAP Foundation's Life in Music Award from ASCAP President Paul Williams at the 2016 ASCAP Foundation Honors
By Scott Wintrow
20161214-ascap-fa-474___248__depth1
5
Jack Vogt receiving the Louis Armstrong Scholarship at the University of New Orleans from Stanley Crouch at the 2016 ASCAP Foundation Honors
By Scott Wintrow
20161214-ascap-fa-493___255__depth1
6
Asia and Nicole Ashford present Charles Duke with the "Reach Out and Touch" Award in honor of Nick Ashford at the 2016 ASCAP Foundation Honors
By Scott Wintrow
20161214-ascap-fa-713_depth1
7
ASCAP Board Member Marcus Miller speaks at the 2016 ASCAP Foundation Honors
By Scott Wintrow
20161214-ascap-fa-733_depth1
8
Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award Winner recipient Roxy Coss performs at the 2016 ASCAP Foundation Honors
By Scott Wintrow

Bandleader and composer Marie Incontrera received the Fred Ho Award. Saxophonist Roxy Coss was among the recipients of the Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award and also performed at the event. The other recipients of the Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Awards were Emily Bear, David Bernot, Paul Bloom, Esteban Castro, Mario Castro, Michael Conrad, Natalie Dietz, Lukas Gabric, Joshua Green, Dave Hassell, Taylor Herron, Gene Knific, Jodie Landau, Remy Le Boeuf, Roos Plaatsman, Jonathan Saraga, Jeremy Siskind and Christopher Zuar. Honorable Mentions went to Andrew D. Herring, Andrew Karboski, Josh Shpak, Alexander Weitz and Matthew Whitaker.

All photos by Scott Wintrow/Gamut Photo.

