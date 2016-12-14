12/21/16
Photos: ASCAP Foundation Honors
Maria Schneider, Roxy Coss and Marie Incontrera among recipients of awards
At the 2016 ASCAP Foundation Honors, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall, Maria Schneider was presented with the ASCAP Foundation Life in Music Award in recognition of her outstanding accomplishments as a composer, songwriter, performer and arranger. The event also honored and featured performances from scholarship and award recipients in a cross-section of genres including classical, jazz, musical theater, pop, country and rhythm & soul.
Bandleader and composer Marie Incontrera received the Fred Ho Award. Saxophonist Roxy Coss was among the recipients of the Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award and also performed at the event. The other recipients of the Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Awards were Emily Bear, David Bernot, Paul Bloom, Esteban Castro, Mario Castro, Michael Conrad, Natalie Dietz, Lukas Gabric, Joshua Green, Dave Hassell, Taylor Herron, Gene Knific, Jodie Landau, Remy Le Boeuf, Roos Plaatsman, Jonathan Saraga, Jeremy Siskind and Christopher Zuar. Honorable Mentions went to Andrew D. Herring, Andrew Karboski, Josh Shpak, Alexander Weitz and Matthew Whitaker.
All photos by Scott Wintrow/Gamut Photo.
