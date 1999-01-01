12/16/16
Ralph Towner to Release New Solo Guitar Album
Ten-date tour begins in February
Ralph Towner will release a new solo guitar album, titled My Foolish Heart, through the ECM label on Feb. 3. The recording, produced by ECM founder Manfred Eicher, features Towner on classical and 12-string guitars. Among the program’s 11 tracks are two older compositions with roots in the band Oregon, “Shard” and “Rewind”; “Blue as in Bley,” a tribute to the late pianist-composer Paul Bley; and the title standard. That tune’s masterful and influential interpretation by the Bill Evans Trio with Scott LaFaro and Paul Motian impacted Towner’s playing and concept profoundly.
To support the album release, Towner will embark on a tour in February. Dates and locations are below. For more information on Towner, visit his official website.
Feb. 15, 16; New York, NY; Jazz Standard
Feb. 18; St. Louis, MI; E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall
Feb. 19; Chicago, IL; Martyrs’
Feb. 20; Portland, OR; The Old Church
Feb. 21; Seattle, WA; Seattle Art Museum
Feb. 23; San Francisco, CA; SFJAZZ ([email protected] II)
Feb. 26; Santa Cruz, CA; Kuumbwa Jazz Center
March 2; La Jolla, CA; Athenaeum
March 3; Los Angeles, CA; The Blue Whale
