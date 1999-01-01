12/21/16
2016 Readers' Poll Open for Voting
Choose your favorite artists, releases and more
Welcome to the 2016 JazzTimes Readers’ Poll. Please choose up to three of your favorite artists, groups or titles in each category. (If your favorite isn’t listed, you may write your selection in.) If you don’t feel comfortable voting in a particular category, skip it. When considering your selections, focus on the concerts and recordings of November 2015 through early December of this year. The results of this poll will be published in our March issue.
Please note that ballot-stuffing will not be tolerated; any ballots that appear to be fraudulent will not be counted. Only one response per reader is permitted. If you've contributed to JazzTimes Magazine, do not participate. If you assisted in the creation of a release or book in any way -- as a producer, publicist, artist manager, etc. -- please refrain from voting for that work; we also ask that industry folks not vote for their clients in the instrumental categories.
To enter for a chance to win a two-year subscription or renewal, and to receive JazzTimes' e-newsletters, type in your email address on the final page.
Voting ends at 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 1. Thanks very much for your participation.
Click here to begin voting.
